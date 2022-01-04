by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
A sister art act continues through January at the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with sculpture by Bea Strawn, Salida, and sketches by her sister, Dorothy Herger, Vallejo, California.
“This is the first time we’ve had a show together,” Strawn said.
Strawn was one of the drivers behind the Sculpture Garden outside the SteamPlant and has been involved in the local art community since she and her late husband, Mel, also an artist, moved to Salida in 1987.
Strawn works in many sculpture media, including welded steel, clay, bronze and wood construction, and has exhibited in Salida for more than 20 years, including the lobby of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and the Museum of Authenticity.
For the current show at the SteamPlant she invited her older sister, Dorothy Herger, to join her. Herger, whose home in Vallejo is outside the San Francisco Bay area, was always a great inspiration to Strawn. Herger has been a potter, an art and art history teacher and a traveler all her life. The drawings in the current show are of seashells from the Cook Islands near Tahiti.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
