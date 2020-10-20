by Mountain Mail Staff
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze issued stage 2 fire restrictions for unincorporated Chaffee County effective Monday morning.
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions prohibit all open burning including charcoal grills.
Gas or propane grills and fire rings are allowed if the flame can be extinguished by use of a valve.
All exploding targets and fireworks are prohibited.
The Bureau of Land Management is currently in stage 2 fire restrictions and the U.S. Forest Service is in stage 1 fire restrictions.
Residents and visitors are reminded to exercise extreme caution when enjoying any outdoor activity as low moisture and high winds have created very dry conditions.
Spezze said the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will be vigilant in enforcing these restrictions in unincorporated lands.
