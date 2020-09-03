Nestlé Waters North America will pay for a hydrologist and water court expert attorney to review Nestlé’s 1041 application renewal for Chaffee County. Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved use of funds Tuesday and the county will select these experts.
County Attorney Jennifer Davis explained to commissioners that a reimbursement fund, with a current balance of about $170,000, was set up during the original 1041 application from Nestlé in 2009 so tax payers would not have to fund those expenses.
Nestlé reimbursed the county in 2009 for experts to the amount of $122,890.
Commissioners considered what or where would be the best venue to hold the public hearings for the Nestlé 1041 application.
The hearing dates were originally set for Oct. 20.
Some of the ideas proposed include:
• Holding the entire process on-line via Zoom meeting.
• Holding the first part of the hearing, between the commissioners and Nestlé, online via Zoom, and re-posting it on YouTube, then holding one meeting of hearings at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
• Holding two public hearing meetings, one during the day and one at night, at the fairground.
• Postpone all hearings until COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.
Commissioners agreed to continue this discussion until their Sept. 8 meeting, to allow time to look at the different options.
In other business, commissioners agreed to continue the appeal hearing for the Lark Spur major subdivision preliminary plan at the request of the applicant.
Commissioner Greg Felt said that this hearing could be a “trial run” for the Nestlé hearing and is tentatively scheduled for October.
Joseph Teipel, with the Chaffee County Community Foundation, requested the county partner with the foundation to allocate Coronavirus relief funds to support local non-profit groups and a program to help parents cover costs relating to school closures, kids sent home and remote learning.
Teipel said the total project budget, for both programs, would be an estimated $150,000 and that he has also talked to the Buena Vista trustees and Salida council members.
Felt said he thought the foundation was doing a good job and commended them for the work they have been doing during the pandemic, but pointed out that unlike Salida and Buena Vista, the county is using their relief fund money to help support public health, human services and emergency medical services departments.
Teipel agreed those programs do need to be supported, but said he had talked with Andrea Carlstrom, public health director, who said she supported the foundation’s idea.
Commissioners agreed to table the matter until the Sept. 8 meeting to consider it and let the finance department look at the numbers.
They unanimously approved the High Country Village major subdivision planned development.
Dennis Giese, representing the Swisher Family who are the applicants for High Country Village, requested commissioners consider reimbursing them the $1,700 spent on application fees, since up to 23 of these homes could be sold as affordable housing, in the 70-80 percent AMI (Average Median Income) range.
Commissioners Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella agreed to the reimbursement, while Felt voted no.
Commissioners went into executive session to discuss their contract with Abbot Testing, the county’s COVID-19 test kit provider.
After the executive session, Felt said that the Abbot had not found the contract with the county acceptable, and that it could take up to four weeks for negotiations, so the county was going to look at other options.
Other items the commissioners voted unanimously to approve include:
• A proclamation “recognizing the role Chaffee County 911 dispatchers have as first responders.”
• The final resolution for the Tipton minor subdivision final plat.
• Addition of section 1.1.8 B2 to the county land use code regarding the intergovernmental agreement between the county and Buena Vista.
• Continuation of the declaration of local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until the Oct. 6 regular meeting.
• A request for a retail liquor of fermented malt beverage license renewal application for Station 24 Café, 12867 U.S. 285/24, Buena Vista.
• Continue the request from Oak Leaf Solar Array to release security collateral for improvements, until the Sept. 8 meeting, at the request of the applicant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.