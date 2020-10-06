Last week’s column was devoted to apples, a fall favorite. This week I am going to write about another autumn favorite – pumpkins. Now you may be asking if a pumpkin is a fruit or vegetable.
According to the Farmers Almanac, the pumpkin is a fruit. Fruits are defined as “the usually edible reproductive body of a seed plant.” Pumpkins are definitely edible and absolutely full of seed.
Pumpkins can be found growing on 6 continents, but are believed to have originated in Mexico, where seeds dated between 7,000 and 5,500 BC have been found.
The largest pumpkin pie ever baked was in 2005 and weighed in at 2,020 pounds. The heaviest pumpkin ever recorded weighed in at 1,810 pounds, 8 ounces and was presented by Chris Stevens at the Stillwater Harvest Fest in Stillwater, Minnesota in 2010.
Although many people only think of pumpkins for Halloween decorations and Thanksgiving pies, 1 cup of pumpkin has only 30 calories, 0.1 gram of fat, no cholesterol, 1 mg of sodium, 8 grams of complex carbohydrates, 0.6 grams of fiber and are packed with vitamins.
Pumpkin Pork Stew
One of my favorite savory pumpkin recipes is Pumpkin Pork Stew. This hearty dish is perfect for cooler autumn nights.
Ingredients:
2 pound boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch cubes
Salt and pepper to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1½ teaspoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons tomato paste
½ teaspoon ground ginger
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon coriander
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1½ tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons apple sauce
9 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained
1 pound diced pumpkin
2 teaspoon fresh or 1 teaspoon dried sage
2 cups chicken broth
2 carrots, diced
4 Yukon Gold potatoes, to make mashed potatoes
Prep:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Season pork with salt and pepper. In a dutch oven over medium-high heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and brown the pork in small batches. Transfer to a plate. Warm the remaining oil and cook onion for 6 to 8 minutes, until translucent. Add garlic, ginger, tomato paste, cinnamon, coriander, nutmeg, cloves and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add vinegar, apple sauce, tomatoes, pumpkin, carrots, sage, chicken broth and pork. Add salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil. Cover and transfer the pot to the oven. Cook 2 to 2½ hours until the pork is tender. During the last hour of cooking the stew, make the mashed potatoes. Serve the stew over the potatoes.
Pumpkin and Sausage Penne
Ingredients:
3/4 cup uncooked penne pasta
2 Italian sausage links, casings removed
½ cup chopped sweet onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon olive oil
½ cup white wine or chicken broth
1 bay leaf
3/4 cup chicken broth
1/3 cup canned pumpkin or fresh pumpkin puree
3 teaspoons fresh sage, divided
1/8 teaspoon each salt, pepper and cinnamon
Dash of ground nutmeg
3 tablespoons half-and-half
2 tablespoons shredded Romano cheese
Prep:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, In a large skillet brown the sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Discard all but one teaspoon of the drippings. Add the olive oil. Cook onion and garlic over medium-high heat until tender. Add wine and bay leaf. Bring to a boil and cook until the liquid is reduced by half.
Stir in the chicken broth, pumpkin, 1½ teaspoons of sage and remaining seasonings. Cook 1 minute longer. Add the cream and sausage and cook through, Remove bay leaf.
Drain pasta and transfer to a large bowl. Add the sausage mixture, tossing to coat. Sprinkle with cheese and the remaining sage.
Pumpkin Cake
Finish off your pumpkin dinner with a Pumpkin Cake.
Ingredients:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup water
1/3 cup vegetable oil
½ cup pumpkin pie mix
1 teaspoon vinegar
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, allspice, brown sugar, baking soda and salt with a fork in an ungreased 8x8 square pan. Mix in remaining ingredients and bake 35 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired, when cooled.
