The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees unanimously approved an ordinance pertaining to abandoned vehicles at its Monday meeting.
The ordinance is geared to dealing with the issue of abandoned and “junked” vehicles left on public rights-of-way within the town limits.
Until now there has not been a formal policy to address the problem.
Under the new ordinance an abandoned vehicle is defined as: “Any vehicle in which the ownership is unknown or the owner is unreachable or unresponsive, other than a sleeper vehicle or trailer left on public property including a portion of a street, alley or other right-of-way for a period of one week or longer.”
A junked vehicle is defined as any vehicle that: does not bear valid unexpired license plates, unless of a type specifically exempted from motor vehicle licensing by the state of Colorado; or is wrecked, damaged or substantially dismantled to the extent that the vehicle is inoperable; or if designed to be capable of moving itself when in proper repair, is incapable of being moved under its own power in its existing condition, or does not have all tires inflated.
Vehicles in violation will be tagged for 48 hours and then towed after efforts have been made by law enforcement to contact the owner.
After discussing possible unintended consequences of some passages in the ordinance, trustees approved the measure as written.
Trustees also unanimously approved a lot sales restriction release for phase 2 of the Crossroads Village project with the caveat that certain unfinished items identified will be completed.
Those items include streetlight installation, water main tie-in along Hoover Circle, final concrete and asphalt installation and regrading of the alleys.
Mayor Ben Scanga was given authorization to sign off on the resolution approving the release upon completion of those items.
Trustees also heard an update by Tracy Vandaveer on the ongoing work on East Poncha Avenue.
Several residents commented on the slow progress of the work.
Vandaveer said a contributing factor for the delays is not enough workers.
Town Administrator Brian Berger gave the trustees an update on 2022 projects, including the U.S. 50 highway corridor upgrade, which is in the survey and collection of traffic data stage.
Other projects in the works include a comprehensive plan review, a parks and open space review, a town hall extension and a water infrastucture evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.