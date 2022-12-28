U.S. equity markets were mostly lower to kick-off the last trading week of 2022.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down for the day, while the Dow Jones index moved modestly higher.
Investors still seem to favor value and defensive parts of the market, as energy, consumer staples, and utilities sectors were all positive on the day.
Notably, Treasury yields continue to climb higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield up by 0.11 percent to 3.85 percent levels.
Edward Jones analysts said thy would expect yields to have an upward bias, although with some volatility, as the Federal Reserve embarks on the final leg of its rate-hiking campaign through the first quarter of 2023.
This weekend Chinese policy makers continued to ease its COVID-zero policy and move towards re-opening.
The country announced it would drop quarantine restrictions for inbound travelers and eased home isolation rules, both effective as of Jan. 8.
Chinese authorities are also establishing policies to boost consumption and support he private sector, including tax cuts and reducing corporate borrowing costs – all to revive a lagging economy that had been under rolling lockdowns.
Analysts said in their view, a growing Chinese economy, combined with a potential softening dollar in the balk half of 2023, could support the case for international equities, particularly in the emerging markets space.
Look to EM equities to complement domestic positioning, especially if inflation continues to moderate and central banks globally are able to pause their interest rate hiking cycles.
As we kick-off the new year, markets will continue to focus on critical incoming macro data.
This includes the next U.S. CPI inflation report on Jan. 12 and the next Federal Reserve meeting on Feb. 1.
Markets are currently expecting headline and core inflation to moderate in the months ahead, and for the Fed to raise rates two more times in 2023, in 0.25 percent increments.
This would bring the peak fed funds rate to about 5.0 percent in the first quarter next year.
Analysts continue to see leading indicators of inflation, including areas like used car prices, and home and rental price indices, all moderate, which should bring core inflation back towards 3.0 percent by year-end 2023.
In this backdrop, the Fed will likely be able to pause its rate-hiking cycle around the 5.0 percent rate, which would alleviate some downward pressure on equity and bond markets as well.
if inflation continues to moderate, and the economy slows in the first half of next year, analysts said they believe there is a credible case for the Fed to signal rate cuts towards the end of next year as well, which would be supportive of market sentiment broadly.
