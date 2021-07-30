DENVER – The estate of a man who died during recreational rappelling in Lake County has again lost a court case against a Salida commercial outfitter.
In a ruling on Monday, the federal appeals court in Denver once again affirmed the validity of documents that ski areas and some other companies providing recreational activities require participants to sign. The documents release the companies from liability if a participant is injured or killed.
The estate of Robert Gerald Hamric, who lived in Texas, claimed employees of Wilderness Expeditions Inc. caused his death because they allegedly were negligent when the accident occurred in 2017.
The incident, in which his body became inverted and he experienced breathing difficulty, occurred near the Parry Peak Campground at an elevation of more than 9,000 feet, a lawsuit stated.
The company denied being negligent.
As part of its defense, the company stated in a 2019 court filing that Hamric “executed a liability release indicating that he agreed not to sue and assumed the risks of the activity,” as well as submitting a medical form indicating he was medically cleared to participate in the activity.
A judge of the U.S. District Court for Colorado ruled last year in favor of Wilderness Expeditions. In a 29-page decision, the judge stated the victim died of asphyxiation.
The judge’s ruling last year adopted the company’s argument that the liability release was valid and enforceable.
The estate appealed, leading to Monday’s decision.
Federal courts in Colorado have repeatedly upheld the enforceability of liability release forms used by some companies that offer recreational activities.
