The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is dead following a crash on U.S. 285 two miles north of Jefferson at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash and upon arrival determined that the driver of the rig lost control and traveled off the left side of the road, rolling ½ time.
The unidentified driver was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
