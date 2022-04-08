My father served in the Pacific islands during World War II, as armorer/ground crew for the New Zealand Air Force.
Replacement aircraft, piloted by delivery rather than combat pilots, would be flown from aircraft carriers to airfields on the islands. Often, only the pilot of the lead plane would be skilled in open-water navigation, the other pilots following the leader.
Naturally, this placed a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the lead pilot. One mistake, and the entire flight could be lost, missing the island in poor weather, running out of fuel and ditching in the ocean. This happened on occasion.
Sprawled on my raft, trying to catch up on much needed sleep while awaiting the arrival of the Frenchmen, I thought of this. Before the days of GPS and satellite navigation, a simple handheld map was deemed sufficient to guide two planeloads of jet-lagged car salesmen in a fleet of rental cars from Stapleton to Castle Valley, Utah, and an innocuous riverside campground.
Doubtless, detours for bathroom breaks, photo opportunities and sundry other reasons would be made. One wrong turn, one lost or misplaced map, and one-to-potentially-several carloads could be lost to the wilds of Utah, the gene pools of multiple small communities receiving an unexpected freshening.
Nursing the aftereffects of celebrating my birthday the night before, I was thankfully not among the vanload of guides who, lacking their Utah Boatman’s License, had to drive into Moab to sit the same in order to guide that afternoon. The UBL came into being due to the proliferation of motorized pleasure craft on the lakes and reservoirs of the Beehive State.
The exam questions revolved around the color of nighttime navigation lights required on houseboats on Lake Powell or how many fire extinguishers were required to be carried on 40-foot cabin cruisers. In short, nothing whatsoever to do with running whitewater rivers, but nevertheless the bureaucrats deemed the UBL necessary for river guides to ensure client safety.
My raft of choice that day was a GRB, short for Green River Boat, although anyone who ever rowed one soon adopted the moniker Great Rubber Barge. Ex-military issue, they were heavy, ponderous and not given to paying much attention to the efforts of the guide to control their speed and direction. Once they started on a heading, very little was going to stop them, at times the guide seated on the frame fulfilling an ornamental purpose only.
The key was to line up the rapid early, then don’t second guess. Fortunately, as difficult as they were to maneuver, so too were they virtually impossible to flip upside down. Much like an elephant wandering the savannah, they pretty much went where they felt like.
Late morning my slumber and reflections were broken by the arrival of the U-Haul, groaning under the weight of fried chicken. Not far behind them the van containing the newly licensed guides, now qualified to operate houseboats on Lake Powell, rolled into camp. A trickle at first, then turning to a steady stream, the rental cars then began to arrive, scarily on time, disgorging Frenchmen pale and blinking into the harsh desert sunlight.
Say what you will about the diversity of humanity, put a can of beer and a piece of fried chicken in a man’s hand, and cultural barriers tend to soften. Dredging from my memory banks several years of high school French, I dusted off my best Ca va’s, je m’appelle’s and allons y’s as I rounded up a crew of eight, made sure they were fed and watered and hustled them onto the barge.
Each one carried what looked like thousands of dollars worth of photography equipment – video recorders the size of shoeboxes, cameras with multiple lenses – none in waterproof cases. This presented something of a challenge as their desire for me to hit every wave and hole possible was tempered by a mad scramble to protect said equipment from the water cascading over the bow.
All too soon the takeout hove into view. Hauling on the oars, I wrestled the GRB into the eddy and said goodbye to my cargo. A chuck wagon dinner and cowboy sing-song awaited them, followed by a night in a tent processing a belly full of pork, beans and Budweiser, then up early to ride horses in Arizona. For us guides, there were boats to be rolled, equipment to be sorted and gear boxes to be packed, as we were given our next orders and departed for other rivers near and far.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.
