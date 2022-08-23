Salida School District has reason to celebrate following the release of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success, SAT and PSAT results for spring 2022.
Overall, Salida students met or exceeded expectations at a rate higher than the state average, and few grades lost ground during remote learning and other precautions due to COVID-19.
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn said, “I am deeply proud of our students and staff for keeping learning priority No. 1. We are grateful to be one of the few districts to maintain excellence in learning throughout the pandemic.”
A press release from the district stated CMAS scores for Salida students in fourth through eighth grades show scores above the state average in math literacy and science.
Third-grade scores were within a percentage point of the state number.
Salida High School students also recorded impressive scores on the SAT and PSAT.
Juniors who participated in the SAT scored 1,028, or 43 points higher than the state score of 985 and 65 points better than the national score of 963.
Among SHS juniors, 43 percent met both math and English reading and writing benchmarks.
English benchmarks were met by 64 percent, and math benchmarks were met by 44 percent.
Only 35 percent of those taking the test did not meet either benchmark.
Statewide 33 percent of SAT takers met both benchmarks, with 57 percent meeting the English benchmarks and 35 percent meeting the math benchmarks.
Nationwide, 28 percent of test takers met both benchmarks, with 52 percent meeting the English benchmarks and 30 percent meeting math benchmarks.
Students meeting neither benchmark at the state level comprised 41 percent. Nationally 46 percent did not meet either benchmark.
Sophomores scored similar results on the PSAT with a score of 984, or 48 points above the state average of 936 and 75 points above the national average of 909.
Freshmen who took the test scored 921 on the PSAT, or 36 points higher than the state score of 885 and 50 points higher than the 871 national score.
On the Colorado Measure of Academic Success, 59 percent of fifth-graders met or exceeded expectations in English/language arts, slightly less than last year’s percentage, but a match for 2019.
The CMAS was not given in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2021 the Engish/language arts test was given in fifth and seventh grades and math was given in sixth and eighth grades.
In math 52 percent of fifth-graders met or exceeded expectations, showing a slight decline from 2019, the last time the test was given to fifth grade.
Fifth grade exceeded the state results in ELA and math. Statewide, 46 percent of students met or exceeded ELA expectations and 35 percent met or exceeded expectations in math.
Sixth-graders exceeded the 2019 ELA percentage of 50 percent with 58 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations. The percentage was the highest since 2015.
Sixth-grade math results showed 30 percent met or exceeded expectations, slightly higher than last year’s 27 percent, but lower than 2019’s 34 percent.
The numbers still surpass the state averages. Across the state 43 percent of sixth-graders met or exceeded expectations in ELA and 26 percent in math.
In seventh grade 59 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in ELA, a drop from 70 percent in 2019 and 2 percent lower than 2021.
Math scores show 37 percent of seventh-graders met or exceeded expectations in math, a drop from 56 percent in 2019, but higher than the state average of 25 percent.
Following a two-year hiatus from ELA testing, 64 percent of Salida eighth-graders met or exceeded expectations, down slightly from the 2019 average of 66 percent and 20 percentage points higher than the state average of 44 percent.
In math 49 percent of eighth-graders met or exceeded expectations, staying between the 2019 average of 48 percent and 50 percent in 2021.
Grades 5, 8 and 11 also took the CMAS science test this year.
All three grades surpassed the state average of 50 percent.
Fifth grade scored in the 51st percentile, eighth grade scored in the 68th percentile, and juniors scored in the 71st percentile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.