Dear Editor;
Patriotic energy in the air. You can feel the migration of voters throughout Chaffee County’s Heart of the Rockies. American flags are seen everywhere. A U.S.A. town voices, “We the people want better public service.” They voice for change. They are proudly displaying candidate Hannah Hannah commissioner signs. Voting strengthens her support.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.