Salida City Council will discuss the 2021 budget at its work session Monday ahead of Tuesday’s public hearing when the budget is scheduled to get adopted at its regular meeting.
In particular, two items from the 2021 will be discussed Monday.
One update for the council to consider is approving an inter-governmental agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation for the phase IV streetscape work along U.S. 50, including a continuation of sidewalk and lighting installation beginning at Palmer Avenue and continuing east to Oak Street.
In the current IGA, the city would manage the project.
CDOT has since proposed to include the Phase IV work in a larger ADA ramp project that CDOT would manage, meaning the IGA would need to be re-written showing the city would be required to reimburse CDOT for a portion of the Phase IV work.
The numbers for the project are higher than what was previously in the budget. Excluding $401,176 in grant revenue, the project’s net cost to the city would still be $1,081,381 at the high range, an increase of $420,381.
The actual cost based on bid results is anticipated to be lower than that identified in the IGA, David Lady said in the request attached to the regular meeting’s agenda.
According to a letter submitted by finance director Aimee Tihonovich, this level of increased spending could cause the streets fund to temporarily slip below the minimum per the city’s fund balance reserve policy, but the fund balance should correct itself quickly.
Council will also discuss police funding. The police force’s proposed 2021 budget is $2,396,200, an increase of $1,300 from 2020. With calls up 23 percent this year, police chief Russ Johnson had requested $71,000 for an additional police officer at the Oct. 5 work session. Chaffee County Showing Up for Racial Justice, meanwhile, wrote a letter to council asking for the police budget to be frozen.
The proposed budget, however, does include some contingency funds that could be used for a police officer or community grants.
Council is also scheduled to hear an update on the community center, an update on the raw water study master plan and hear a presentation from the Partnership For Community Action.
It will also review public presentation on the budget ahead of Tuesday’s regular meeting when the public hearing will take place.
Register for the virtual work session at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.