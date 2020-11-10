Salida’s community Thanksgiving celebrations will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.
Salida Community Center will offer an alternative to the traditional community meal usually held at St. Joseph Catholic Church
The church community Thanksgiving dinner has been put on hold until next year due to restrictions on public gatherings.
Parish office and business manager Mary McGlasson said instructions from the diocesan bishop the Most Rev. Michael J. Sheridan are that there be no social gatherings outside of services at the church at this time.
Instead, Salida Community Center will be providing Thanksgiving dinner for curbside pick up or home delivery on Thanksgiving day.
“This is such an important time due to the pandemic that we feel we cannot let the community go without the Thanksgiving meal, Salida Community Center director Elaine Allemang said in a press release.
“Even though we still do not have our building repaired, we have decided that since no one will be preparing the Thanksgiving Community Dinner, we will step in and provide this service to our community,” she said.
Allemang said Collegiate Peaks Bank has already committed to helping with the Thanksgiving meal, since the community center has not been able to rent its facility due to COVID-19 restrictions and a recent burst water pipe that flooded the building, causing water damage.
Allemang is hoping to get community support for the event.
She said they have already received $700 from Saint Joseph church as will as donations from Salida Rotary, Nestlé and Mountain River Credit Union.
“It is such a great honor living in a community where everyone steps up to help people in need,” she said.
A food order has already been placed for Thanksgiving dinner and Allemang said they are starting to get volunteers lined up in order to make deliveries and prepare the containers for delivery.
Allemang estimated feeding about 700 people this year, many of whom already participate in the food distribution program.
She said the homeless will be allowed into the community center on Thanksgiving Day so they can eat in a warm place.
Anyone wanting to get a Thanksgiving meal delivered can call the community center at 719-539-3351 and anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can make it out to Salida Community Center, 305 F. Street Salida, CO 81201.
