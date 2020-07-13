A draft plan regarding tentative plans for reopening schools and staying open under different levels of COVID-19 response was sent out by Salida School District to families and the community by the district July 6 with a request for feedback.
Salida School Board will discuss that feedback and other items related to the reopening of schools at a work session at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Following the work session, the board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The board will hear a guest report from the Salida School District medical team.
Department managers and principals will also report to the board.
Action items include considering:
• Approval of the learning management system (LMS) as recommended by director of academic affairs Amy Ward and team.
• Approval on first reading of policy JICA (dress code).
The board will discuss:
• The district’s online capacity.
• Draft Two of the fall opening plan (as discussed in the work session).
• Financial planning document review.
• Fair campaign practices for Initiative 271.
Both meetings will be accessible via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83953666919?pwd=ZTgweTkyMTBBK1BnRG1neDNiZ2grZz09.
The meeting ID is 839 5366 6919 and the password is 0PWV7W.
