When the weather is hotter and people are outside more, it becomes important to know how to be safe around local wildlife and how to best prevent injury.
With more sunlight and hotter temperatures, rattlesnakes are out more frequently and more active, and making sure to be safe around them can protect both yourself and your pet.
“If you live in an area where rattlesnakes are common and must let your pets outside, try to eliminate rock piles or grassy areas that could harbor snakes or common prey. Do a quick patrol of the area before letting your pets roam free,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned in a recent press release.
Besides backyards, rattlesnakes can be encountered in many other areas, especially when taking dogs on walks. A rattlesnake makes its distinctive rattling noise whenever something it perceives as a threat gets too close – something pet owners should be listening for when their dog is sniffing the sides of trails.
Paying attention to your dog, especially if they show interest in something they see that you cannot, is important to keeping them safe. “Being in tune to your dog if they show some body language is necessary,” said Laura Pintane, owner of Laura’s Dog Training. Pintane also said hiking at higher elevations can make encounters with rattlesnakes less common.
If a dog is bitten, which happened Friday to Salida dog owner Hale Camp, the most important thing is to know how to get medical attention quickly.
Animal Care ER in Colorado Springs is a 24-hour emergency veterinary service, which was very important in Camp’s situation, which occurred at around 7 p.m. “One of the things we were told is that they are a busy ER and don’t take call-ins,” Camp said. Animal Care ER recommends that patients just come in rather than call, something that can save time in getting treatment.
Camp’s dog, who was administered antivenin, made a fairly quick recovery and does not seem to have any lasting impacts from the bite, Camp said.
Camp reported they were by the river near Bear Creek when her dog was bitten.
Besides checking for snakes and paying attention to the path on walks and hikes, there are services that will help dogs, who are curious by nature, learn to avoid rattlesnakes on their own. Laura’s Dog Training, a Chaffee County dog training service, offers a rattlesnake training program once a year. This year’s class has already taken place, but interested parties can look forward to next year’s class, typically taking place in June.
