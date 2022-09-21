Mercedes Siegle-Gaither, Colorado State Forest Service forester, presented Salida City Council with a report on the city parks tree inventory during a work session Monday.
She said that, overall, the city has pretty good soil both for the trees it has and for replanting, and the survey did a higher assessment on the larger trees, looking closely at anything over 20 feet.
She said the study divided trees in city parks into four categories: extreme, high, medium and low concern. Only two trees fell into extreme danger, meaning likely falling or limb dropping, but the city has already dealt with them.
Of the rest of the categories, 40 fell into high concern, 104 in medium and 14 in low.
Siegle-Gaither said the city also had good diversity in the types of trees, with about 35 different varieties. The highest number were Siberian elms, with 73, blue spruce at 35 and American elms at 31.
“With Riverside Park, the city has done a very good job with diversity,” Siegle-Gaither said. “There is a huge amount of biodiversity in the park, which is very important. Anytime you can increase biodiversity is always great.”
Siegle-Gaither said she was concerned with Nuño Park, off Park Avenue and Pitkin Street, which doesn’t have much biodiversity and would be a good place to introduce new species.
Siegle-Gaither provided an ecosystm analysis, showing the benefit of the trees around the city.
There are 317 trees within city parks, which provide 601.4 pounds of pollution removal a year, valued at $104,000 per year. The trees are also responsible for 494.1 tons of carbon storage and 4,387 tons of carbon sequestration a year, with about $84,300 and $748 per year, respectively.
When asked about the cost of the inventory, Mike “Diesel” Post, parks and recreation director, said it cost about $4,000, with the Colorado State Forest Service being the cheapest. Post said he didn’t know when the last survey was done, but suggested doing one every three to five years.
