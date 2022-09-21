Mercedes Siegle-Gaither, Colorado State Forest Service forester, presented Salida City Council with a report on the city parks tree inventory during a work session Monday.

She said that, overall, the city has pretty good soil both for the trees it has and for replanting, and the survey did a higher assessment on the larger trees, looking closely at anything over 20 feet.

