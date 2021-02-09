Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vaccinated approximately 1,200 people in Phase 1B.2, and higher with their first dose against COVID-19 at a vaccination clinic Friday. The event included people 64 and older.
The clinic brought hospital administered vaccinations in Chaffee County to 1,738 first doses and 498 second doses.
Andrea Carlstrom reported Thursday a total of 2,614 vaccinations had been carried out by Public Health.
Across the state Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 541,770 first doses have been administered and 210,928 have completed the two dose COVID-19 vaccination.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 19 cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Monday.
The county’s 14-day case count was 105 and the county’s positivity rate was 6.35 percent.
The county’s pandemic total stands at 920.
Saturday the county moved from orange to yellow on the state’s new version of the color coded COVID-19 dial.
The new dial uses a seven-day metric to determine a county’s status instead of the 14-day metric which has been used in the past.
The capacity restrictions for level yellow are higher than orange as denoted by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, high risk populations are still advised to stay at home.
The general public is still advised to continue containment steps:
• Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance.
• Wash hands often.
• Properly wear face coverings in public.
• Get tested if symptomatic.
• Stay home when sick.
Statewide the pandemic total stands at 406,276 cases with 5,515 deaths due to the virus.
The state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 1,209 as of Monday with a positivity rate of 4.21 percent.
To view the county’s current dial status and the county’s most current public health order visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
For state COVID-19 information and data visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-dial.
