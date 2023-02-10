Chaffee County Department of Human Services, along with Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, is working with the Colorado Department of Early Childhood to find alternate options for other childcare facilities in Chaffee County after the closure of The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs, the county reported recently in a press release.

The state can grant temporary increases to the number of children a facility can accommodate, if they choose. The press release stated that only one provider, whose name was not provided, has said they would be interested in taking additional children.

