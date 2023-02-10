Chaffee County Department of Human Services, along with Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, is working with the Colorado Department of Early Childhood to find alternate options for other childcare facilities in Chaffee County after the closure of The Schoolhouse in Poncha Springs, the county reported recently in a press release.
The state can grant temporary increases to the number of children a facility can accommodate, if they choose. The press release stated that only one provider, whose name was not provided, has said they would be interested in taking additional children.
The CDEC continues to review when The Schoolhouse will be eligible to reopen. It was closed recently as authorities investigate charges of child abuse and failure to report as a mandatory reporter.
The only agency that can reopen The Schoolhouse is the CDEC.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze also announced in the press release that he has started an independent third-party review of the response by local agencies into the investigation.
“DHS and the Sheriff’s Office are voluntarily initiating this process evaluation to help identify areas of strength and areas for improvement within their response protocols. The evaluation will focus on the entirety of the approach and responses within and between each department,” the press release stated.
Spezze said the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is required to enforce state laws:
“State law sets forth what our responsibilities are, and we want to do the best we can for our community as we uphold those duties. So, while steps like conducting investigations and issuing victims’ rights are statutorily mandated in situations like this, we also see that it can be a confusing and upsetting process in the community.
“I believe that undertaking an objective evaluation of our agencies’ response will help us identify areas we can improve our work across the many ways we are here to serve the people of Chaffee County. We look forward to learning from the process.”
Parents who had children enrolled at The Schoolhouse can contact DHS for more information at 719-530-2500.
