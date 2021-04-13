Dr. Bruce Gross retires

After 25 years in the emergency department at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Dr. Bruce Gross has hung up his emergency room stethoscope and retired.
Gross spent his first three years as a doctor as a general practitioner in Payson, Arizona. From there he moved to Goodland, Kansas where he was in general practice for seven years.
He transferred to emergency work in Carlsbad, New Mexico for four years before making the move to Salida.
Gross started his emergency room work in Salida at the old hospital, now the Touber building, where he said the emergency department consisted of one room with three beds and a nurse’s desk, curtains dividing the space between the beds.
He credits Dr. Randall Rodak and Dr. Charles Mains for bringing the most change to the emergency department with quality care, policies and procedures and the trauma system.
“I watched it grow and change for the better under their leadership,” Gross said.
When the move was made to the new hospital, Gross said he was able to be part of the leadership of the emergency department and trauma programs for about 10 years and has helped it continue to grow and improve.
He said the biggest impact toward improvement came from the emergency room nursing directors he’s worked with: Jodi Townsend, Diane Brooks and Patrick Stanifer.
“There’s a lot of teamwork,” Gross said, adding he is proud of the service provided in the emergency department.
One of the most challenging aspects of working the emergency room has been the change in specialized care.
He said when he first started, a patient who required specialized care like heart or kidney issues, would go to the Front Range to receive care, and many would then move to the city to be closer to further specialized care.
These days, after receiving care in Salida, people come back and live here.
When they then have a problem they show up at the ER and need to be transported to the Front Range for specialized care, which can be problematic.
However, he said, there has been an increase in the number of specialists at HRRMC over the years.
“There are more specialized care providers at HRRMC than in any other town our size in the state,” he said.
“It’s not hard to recruit specialists here,” Gross said.
Gross said he will miss the hospital staff and his coworkers.
“Often when you’re having a hard day, it’s your coworkers that get you through it,” he said. “I have a lot of good friends.”
What he said he will not miss is working nights, weekends and holidays.
He and his wife Dovie plan to travel, including visiting their children in Arizona and Nevada.
International travel is also in the plans.
Although he is retiring from HRRMC, that doesn’t mean he is giving up medicine.
Gross will still be the medical director of Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
The Grosses will continue to participate in medical missions work as part of Barefoot Doctors in Thailand, a group that trains Burmese nationals to provide healthcare in mountain rural communities where people are “very poor and very underserved medically,” he said.
“The goal is to get to where people have no access to health care,” Gross said.
He began working with the mission about 35 years ago when he said he was so overworked as a primary care provider and unhappy.
Providing care in a third world country was part of his own health and recovery at that time he said.
As for Dr. Gross’s other local claim to fame, he said he and his wife plan to continue providing the much visited musical Christmas light show and food pantry donations at their home during the holidays as long as they are physically able to do it.
