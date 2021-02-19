When the Solstice Trail was completed and opened for bikers in the Methodist Mountain trail system last year, it was the culmination of six years of work that began back in 2013.
“You never know exactly how a trail will turn out, how much it will get used and how popular it will be,” said Mike Smith, president of Salida Mountain Trails. “(Solstice) just resonated with a lot of people. It’s one of two trails (in the Methodist system) optimized for downhill and it appeals to a wide variety of riders.”
Solstice was voted the best trail in Salida for 2020 and Smith called it one of the organization’s best efforts in the last few years.
Getting the trail corridor approved by the Bureau of Land Management, going through two rounds of public comments, applying for grants and finding approximately $60,000 to fund construction, doing more detailed planning and then actually building the trail, however, turns out wasn’t the end of the work for Salida Mountain Trails.
With Hard Rock Paving and Redi-Mix asking the Bureau of Land Management for approval to expand its existing rock and gravel mining operation where part of the trail is, Salida Mountain Trails is once again working on the trail. Its efforts are now focused on keeping the trail in tact.
After speaking with the International Mountain Biking Association, the organization sent out a press release last week to help rally support for the trail.
The BLM is currently developing the required Environmental Analysis of the proposed open-pit mine expansion, which is expected to come out as soon as this month. There will then be another, and final, 30-day public comment period. The BLM will then issue a binding decision.
Ahead of the assessment, Salida Mountain Trails is urging each and every member of the community, whatever their comments might be, to make their voices heard concerning the use of public lands when the comment period begins.
“That is the tool at this point,” Smith said.
When the Bureau of Land Management asked for initial public comments concerning the proposed expansion last September, it received more than 800 written comments from community members and local businesses.
During the trail planning period, the bureau, Salida Mountain Trails and representatives from Hard Rock mining met several times and walked the corridor, and there was verbal agreement that the planned trail route/alignment would not overlap with their plans for expansion at that time, Smith said.
Jodi Schreiber, Hard Rock’s chief of operations, wouldn’t say whether they had agreed to anything verbally, but said they’re open to working with Salida Mountain Trails and the BLM.
“We would love to work with the bike people however possible,” she said.
Hard Rock contacted Salida Mountain Trails soon after the trails completion to communicate their plans had changed and expanded, and asked the organization if it would agree to move the trail at Hard Rock’s expense to allow for their additional expansion plans.
“If that is deemed an option that satisfies and is acceptable to everyone, we’re more than happy to do that,” Schreiber said.
Finding a good alternative route, however, is a different challenge.
“The problem is if you move it to the east there’s a big wash and it’s not a suitable alignment,” Smith said. “We did a lot of scouting in the area to find the best trail alignment and put a lot of hours in.”
The organization said moving the trail would be an unfortunate and irresponsible waste of public money, as well as undermining years of local efforts by Salida Mountain Trails volunteers and BLM employee staff to review and approve Solstice.
Hard Rock estimates the 50-acre expansion would extend the life of the mine between 20-40 years, depending on demand and how much aggregate is in the ground. Hard Rock currently mines for concrete, asphalt and other aggregate materials.
“It would allow for continued use and the products to remain local,” Schreiber said about the possible expansion. “Already having an operation there that’s been there for decades helps keep the footprint small and makes it a seamless project.”
She also said that having a local source is beneficial, and that the mine is staffed with locals.
“Having that local source is really helpful; it tends to be cheaper and you’re not having to ship it in and have that truck on the road,” Schreiber said. She added that, “everybody who works there is local. We don’t want to do anything that will disrupt the community.”
Salida Mountain Trails, meanwhile, emphasized that the Solstice trail was in fact constructed within an acceptable corridor that was approved by the BLM in order to ensure a sustainable trail was ultimately built.
“We thought we were done with the trail,” Smith said. “Now we’re trying to make everyone aware of the situation and communicate to people on the BLM proposal. It is time consuming.”
Salida Mountain Trails will provide updates at www.salidamountaintrails.org and also at www.facebook.com/salidamountaintrails.
