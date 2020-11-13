Even as the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree makes its way to Salida for the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. showing today, Salidans who were here when the Capitol tree was harvested in Chaffee County are recalling that earlier time.
A 72 foot tall blue spruce was cut on the morning of Nov. 21, 1962 in the Silver Creek area and began its journey to the nation’s capitol in the Salida railroad yards at 7 p.m.
Two smaller trees were included for Caroline and John Jr. Kennedy, children of President John F. Kennedy.
About 2,000 people showed up at the railroad yard to see Salida’s claim to fame as it began its journey, and Ellen Miller was among them.
“I was a junior in high school” she said. “The old high school had burned down and we were attending classes in two buildings, the McCray School, which was where the Salida Post Office is now, and the Junior High which was where the administration building is now.
“School was dismissed early so we could go downtown and see the tree. My boyfriend, Ralph Miller, who later became my husband, was working for the Forest Service and was involved in getting the tree ready to ship.”
The huge tree was placed on a flat bed train car and wrapped with twine.
Marcia Vance, 16 at the time, now lives in Colorado Springs and remembers the day as “really exciting.”
“My dad, Ted McDowell, worked for the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad for 48 years,” Vance said. “We lived downtown on E Street. Dad kept clippings about that day in a scrapbook.”
Karin Naccarato and Sandra Christensen were a little younger, but remember their parents bringing them to the big event.
“It was such a proud day for Salida,” Naccarato said. “I was 7 years old and I remember my parents, Lloyd and Florence Naccarato, talking about it to other parents and there was such a sense of pride knowing that the Kennedy kids were going to see a tree from Colorado.”
“I was held on someone’s shoulders so I could see,” Christensen said. “I was six years old and we were really far back in the crowd.”
The tree was named the “Tree of Peace.” U.S. Forest Service personnel packed it for shipping and Salida District Ranger Jack Wolfe accompanied it to its destination.
It was presented at the Georgetown Railroad Yards near the capitol and erected the afternoon of Dec. 12, 1962 on the Ellipse which is the portion of President’s Park just south of the White House.
A 42 foot Blue Spruce from Colorado was also the nation’s capitol tree from 1973 to 1976. That was a living tree.
The first National Christmas Tree was erected and lit by President Calvin Coolidge in 1923.
Cut evergreens were used in 1923, when the tradition began, and again from 1954 to 1972. Living trees were used from 1924 to 1953 and again from 1973 to 2019.
The majority of our National Christmas trees have come from Michigan and Wisconsin, with 75 percent harvested from Michigan farms.
This year the 55-foot-tall Engelmann spruce cut down in the Uncompahgre National Forest in western Colorado will visit Salida on its way to Washington D.C.
The tree will be on display in Salida from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Salida High School.
The Salida viewing opportunity will be a drive-through event and residents are encouraged to view the Christmas tree from their vehicles as they drive along Jones Avenue, entering from State Street and exiting via New Street.
