Salida has seen an increase in homelessness, which has also brought an increase in incidents, especially on F Street.
“We are seeing more homeless in the area, and more homeless means more interaction with the public,” Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said. “We have had some assaults, some issues with weapons, typically against other homeless (people). We have also seen an uptick in behavioral issues this year than in years past.”
Johnson said the area from Alpine Park to the north side of the F Street bridge and the Monarch Spur Trail to the Salida Rotary Scout Hut is typically where they have the most problems.
Some business owners in the area have said they are concerned about the transient population, especially after dark. Others say they haven’t had much contact, but that is mostly likely due to their businesses closing in the early evening.
One business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said they thought this summer has seen a much higher number of homeless, who are younger and more aggressive, with public drinking and drugs. They also spoke of seeing fights breaking out between the homeless and locals.
Mo Zeimet, of Chaffee County Hospitality and a volunteer at the Caring and Sharing soup kitchen, said she has seen an increase in homeless in Salida. “Absolutely. Both individuals and families, at all levels. People come here to Salida because they don’t want to be in Denver. I talk to a lot of people about how they feel Salida is a lot safer, and they can live out in the forests.”
Zeimet said one of the biggest problems with the people coming to Salida is the lack of facilities for them, places to live and eat.
“We just don’t have any housing available right now,” she said. One of the projects Chaffee County Hospitality has talked to county commissioners about is setting aside some land that could be designed for camping.
Johnson said, “One of our problems, as the police, is that we don’t have any jurisdiction where they are camping on the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management property. There is a lot of access close to town from Forest Service and BLM lands.”
Zeimet said that, except for Chaffee County Public Health and Solvista Health, most of the organizations that support homeless in the county are nonprofits who rely on volunteers, like Caring and Sharing. Zeimet said they do get support from the community, noting that Amicas Pizza and its sister company Stoke Barbecue donate meals to the Caring and Sharing soup kitchen, which helps cut down on the number of people needed for cooking and serving.
Another problem the police have, Johnson said, is changes in Colorado drug laws. As of March 2020, it is no longer a felony to possess certain Schedule I or II drugs. Possession of these drugs has now been downgraded to a Level 1 drug misdemeanor.
“With these changes there isn’t much we can do,” Johnson said. “Anyone arrested for this is usually released quickly, out in 12-24 hours.”
Johnson said they have heard about transients taking Bustang, the Colorado Department of Transportation bus system, from the Front Range area, such as Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, to Salida. “It gets around that Salida has camping as well as access to food,” Johnson said. “They have had to fight for resources in places like Denver, but now that the word has gotten out, they are coming here in a much higher number than usual.”
Bobby “Hawk” Covelrey said he came to the area about three years ago, to live in his camper in Cotopaxi, after he lost his job in Denver and couldn’t afford rent. After his camper burned down, he had to move to Salida.
“The folks here were very welcoming,” Covelrey said. “Everybody is struggling, not just the homeless. Struggling to pay their rent, buy food, because everything is more expensive.”
Covelrey said he does what he can to help out, including volunteering.
“Caring and Sharing are always very generous, but there are a lot of healthy people who aren’t doing anything to turn their lives around,” Covelrey said. “I understand what they are going through, but after a while helping them just becomes enabling.”
Like Johnson, Covelrey said drugs are also a problem. “It is so much easier to get your daily fix, instead of finding a job, and that’s a problem. Having a place to clean up, to sleep, having identification to get a job, those are hard things. Getting your daily fix then not caring, that’s easy. Too many people feel they are entitled to the help. I volunteer to help, because they help me, and I feel like I’m paying it back.”
Johnson said they have increased foot patrols as much as they can, but they are often called away on other calls, which limits their effectiveness. “We have been working with the Homeless Coalition and Caring and Sharing, especially to help that part of town. Our guys have a good rapport with the local homeless. We talk to them, check in, see what they have going on.”
Johnson continued, “We see many with mental issues. We see drug-use issues that are affecting their daily lives. It’s very challenging. The homeless have always been around – those who are in a tough situation and just need a leg up, and those who choose to be homeless.”
Johnson said they are seeing a lot more of the second type, while the numbers for the first tend to remain about the same from year to year.
“There are just more homeless down on F Street because they just don’t have anywhere else to go,” Zeimet said. “Caring and Sharing used to be open four days a week, now we are down to two. Because we are a volunteer operating on donations, there is only so much we can do with limited time and money.”
On his first full day on the job this week, newly elected Denver Mayor Mike Johnston declared a state of emergency on Denver’s rising homeless population.
Johnston said he plans to house 1,000 homeless residents by the end of the year, focusing on those who sleep in public places, such as on the street, in tents or in cars.
