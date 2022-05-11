Chaffee County Fire Protection District and South Arkansas Fire Protection District held elections May 3 for their boards.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said they had three open seats, one for a one-year term, and two for three-year terms.
Bertram said they had two locations set up for voting, one at their station in Buena Vista and the other at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. More than 50 people voted in the election.
Current board member Stuart Langrehr ran uncontested for re-election to the one-year term seat.
Incumbents Scott Leonard and Thomas Navarrette, along with Kurt Miller, ran for the two three-year term seats. Navarrette and Miller won.
Bertram said the election, which was posted as a legal notice in The Mountain Mail, caught people by surprise, after the state legislators had changed the elections periods. This is also why the seats, which are commonly for four years, were for odd years.
He said there was also confusion as to who could vote. The Chaffee County Fire Protection District recently made an agreement with the town of Buena Vista to provide fire protection, but residents did not qualify to vote.
South Arkansas Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Rohrich said they had two spots to fill, for three-year terms, but only with only two people running, incumbents Jeff Graf and Fred Jackson, they did not hold an election.
