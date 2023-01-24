Editor & Publisher honors ad director

Vickie Sue Vigil, Arkansas Valley Publishing Co.’s advertising director, is a featured Sales Superstar in the January 2023 edition of Editor and Publisher, or E&P magazine. 

 

 Mail file photo

Vickie Sue Vigil, Arkansas Publishing Co.’s advertising director, is a featured Sales Superstar in the January 2023 issue of Editor & Publisher, or E&P, magazine, saluting the best of the industry’s sales professionals.

A 45-year veteran of The Mountain Mail’s advertising sales staff, Vigil said, “I was very pleased and honored to learn that our publisher, Merle Baranczyk, thought to nominate me. I was really surprised when I received an email from Robin Blinder, editor-in-chief of Editor & Publisher, saying I had received the award.”

