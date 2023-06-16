After the FIBArk board announced that the Sun Valley Rides carnival pulled out of the festival Wednesday, questions arose as to why and who was involved.
Morgan Jones, who owns the property that would have been affected, said it was all about the insurance and liability, and nothing else.
“A few days before the carnival showed up, a FIBArk representative talked to me and said they would have the same operator as last year,” Jones said. “I shared my concerns about the setup crossing my property line. They sent me their certificate of insurance, which covers the carnival. I spoke with Lindsay (Sutton-Stephens), the head of the board, and shared my concerns about what could happen if there was an encroachment across property lines. I thought we had an understanding.”
Jones, who is an attorney, said that while the board’s certificate of insurance will cover the carnival and FIBArk board, it would not cover his property, especially if he agreed to the encroachment.
“If something happened with the ride, I could be held liable, and my homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover things like this,” Jones said.
Jones said he saw the rides being set up, and one of them would hang about 3 feet over the fence onto his property on the corner of East Sackett Avenue and E Street. Jones said he went to talk to someone about moving the ride so it didn’t encroach. He said he overheard the owner of the carnival say something about if he was going to move one ride, he was going to move all of them and just pull out.
Jones said he again spoke with a representative from the FIBArk board, explaining to them the problem with the encroachment and the insurance liability. They again said they had a certificate of insurance, but Jones told them that wouldn’t cover private property liability. That was when Sun Valley decided to leave.
Jones said that since that time, someone has put his name, likeness and address on social media, and people have stopped by to talk to him. Jones said he has been very open to those who are willing to discuss the situation, but he ignores those who just shout and berate him.
“I’ve become the scapegoat,” Jones said. “My phone number has gotten out as well, and I’ve had lots of phone calls and texts. I don’t answer the restricted numbers, but if someone calls, I have been willing to speak with them and give them my side of the story. Some of the messages I just ignore. I’m not willing to exchange pleasantries if they aren’t.”
During the night, Jones said, someone showed up and placed signs on his property, as well as threw eggs, urine-filled water balloons and feces. The property, which Jones and his family purchased when they moved here 12 years ago from Texas, was built in 1902, and Jones said they tried to restore it as close to what it was as possible. He is concerned if things continue, other damage may be done to the house.
“No broken windows or spray paint yet,” Jones said.
