“Friday at the Farm Concerts” Sept. 11 will feature Tim Burt. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. at historic Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Buena Vista. Admission by donation to Buena Vista Heritage. Bring a chair and a picnic, wear your mask and practice social distancing. No pets or alcohol. Details at BuenaVistaHeritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.