Prints by Sibyl Teague make up the July art show at Salida Regional Library.
“This show reflects my lifelong love of horses,” Teague said. “It displays the theme of horses in many different printmaking techniques created over several years.”
She has been a printmaker for more than 18 years, using many techniques, including relief, monoprint, etching and lithography, and her work has been in local, regional and national juried shows. Her most recent was at Salida SteamPlant’s Paquette Gallery in July 2020.
“One of my favorite shows is the annual Small Print Show in Creede,” Teague said. “I’ve had work in that show for the last 16 years and was chosen as a judge for the show in 2018.”
She has a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Michigan and a master of arts in art/printmaking from Adams State University and recently taught printmaking and other art classes at Adams State as well as printmaking workshops around Colorado.
Her most recent work combines printmaking and sculptural techniques to create unique dimensional art pieces.
For more information visit www.sibylartist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.