The combined choirs of Salida Middle School and Salida High School sang in the season with their 2022 Winter Choral Concert Wednesday night at Salida High School auditorium.
Under the direction of Salida Middle School music teacher Katie Oglesby, the fifth- and sixth-grade choir kicked things off with a West Indian folk song, “Alleluia! Come Sing a Song of Joy,” arranged by Sonja Poorman.
They followed up with a medley of middle-school-inspired “Crazy Carols” arranged by Kirby Shaw.
Tunes included “Tardy Bell,” “O Christmas Tree,” “When You Are Jolly” and “We Wish You a Tasty Fruitcake.”
The seventh- and eighth-grade choir performed “The Snow Begins to Fall” by Andy Beck and a medley of “Let it Snow” and “Winter Wonderland.”
The singers let loose with faux snowballs into the audience as they finished up “Let it Snow,” much to the delight of the crowd.
The middle school choirs were accompanied by Yufen Chou on piano.
The high school choir performed “Solstice Carol” accompanied by Johanna Hall on piano and SHS music teacher André Wilkins on conga drum.
Under the direction of Wilkins, the choir performed the classic carol “Silent Night,” arranged by Greg Gilpin, in its original German and in English with two sign language interpreters, El London and Nika Peterson.
The third piece was “Homeward Bound” by Marta Keen.
To end the concert, the seventh- and eighth-grade choir joined the high school choir on stage, with Wilkins also signing under the direction of Oglesby to sing the traditional Ukrainian Christmas carol “Carol of the Bells.”
Members of the fifth- and sixth-grade choir are:
Dakota Boggs, Maddie Bowers, Zoe Bradner Fanning, Sophia Chou-Messa, Owen Cozart, James Criswell, Alexa Jimenez, Kassandra Early, Saydee Egley, Levi Flora; Kaila Franco, Jersie Hart, Olivia Helmer, Scarlett Herrmann, Makenzie Jefferson, Sean Jefferson, Phoebe Jones, Radisen Lawrence, Jillian Madrid, McKinley McGovern; Griffen Melia, Sara Nay, Sydney Rohrich, Presley Schwarz, Kai Sh’Boe, Paityn Smith, Lily Sparks, Kylie Taverna, Elliana Veltri, Harper Veltri, Alivia White and Alyxia Wilcox.
Seventh- and eighth-grade choir members are:
Holden Berggren, Bridget Bertin, Charlotte Boutwell, Skylar Bowers, Elena Castro Guzman, Kourtney Cox, Daisy Doctor, Taylor Ebuna, Bryson England, Emily Hanifen, Abigail Hodgson, Haven Jimenez Valerio, Tiffanie LeMaster, Tyler Long, Ella Melia, Arianna Miller, Payson Moon, Zachary Moore, Leah Paschall, Zailee Saari; Maggie Sandell, Cadence Sewolt, Linzie Sewolt, Karsyn Thorpe, Nola Tracy and MacKenzie Wilson.
Saldia High School choir members are:
Trey Andrews, Claire Dessain, Jayden Hillis, Nora Paschall, Alanna Scheuermann, Lilyanne Beck, Rahslin Dissmeyer, Amelia Hobbs, Nika Peterson, Ellie Sikes, Scarlett Campbell, Matthew Ecker, Fisher Holloway-O’Brien, Avery Reeder, Athena Smith, Kathy Guzman, Kaylee Johnson, Olive Ritchie, Ben Smith, Brenna Chariton, Norah Kliewer, Rhianna Ruiz, Kaia Trever, Olivia Elisha, Chloe Epperson, Aspen Leyba, El London, Chloe Vallier, Reese Daugherty, Marcus Gallegos, Ashlynne Ortiz, Terry Santiago and Jason Wallis.
