Wayles Martin has announced her candidacy for Salida city treasurer.
“My hope is to bring more representation of the workforce into our local government,” Martin said. “After living and working in Salida's community I understand the needs of our service industry, as well as the importance of having our voices heard in an economy that is fueled by tourism.”
Martin said that, realizing her strength in fiscal responsibility could go beyond personal means, she began seeking out ways to apply her knowledge elsewhere. She contacted current council members and spoke with current Salida Treasurer Merrill Bergen.
“Reviewing the job description provided by Merrell Bergin, current Salida treasurer, I have a good idea of the time requirements and expectations set out by Colorado Statutes for Salida as a statutory city,” Martin said. “I believe I can do a good job going beyond just what’s required and watching out for all Salida residents.
“Everyone in Salida is busy, but I have long wanted to provide public service beyond my work and personal life. The role of treasurer seems like a great way to get involved and learn more about how my city works,” she said.
