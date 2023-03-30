The January total sales tax collection for Salida was up 1.1 percent overall compared to January 2022.
The city’s 3 percent sales tax collection was $617,939, down 4.3 percent or $27,644 from last year’s revenue of $645,582.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin told the city council during its meeting Tuesday that the drop is mostly due to a large manufacturing project that was finished in January 2022, affecting the overall collection for that category.
Salida brought in $55,942 in manufacturing taxes in January 2022, while this year it brought in $12,427, a difference of $43,515 or 77.8 percent.
Revenue from the city’s share of Chaffee County sales tax was up 18.7 percent. The city received $233,861 from the county tax for January, compared to $197,054 last year, a difference of $36,806.
Overall, the city brought in $851,799 in sales tax, up $9,163 from January 2022’s $842,637.
