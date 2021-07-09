After the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners set a deadline of July 6, Live Nation amended its application for an event permit for the Sept. 3-6 Seven Peaks Music Festival, for which it is already selling tickets.
Both Live Nation for Seven Peaks and Bonfire Entertainment for Meet Me at the Creek must find nonprofits to submit applications on their behalf, according to the county commission. Applications must be in compliance with the current public health order limiting event attendees to 5,000 people.
Commissioners will meet again to consider the resubmitted Seven Peaks application July 14.
The board met in special session June 30 to continue discussion of the Seven Peaks application, and, by proxy, the application for Bonfire Entertainment’s Meet Me at the Creek on Sept. 24-25.
Commissioner Greg Felt opened the meeting with a brief summary of the status of the application and discussion from the opening session June 22.
Felt identified two key issues remaining unresolved:
First, the legal basis for whether to exempt Seven Peaks and Meet Me at the Creek from state statute pertaining to sound pressure level limits.
Second, how the county’s standing public health order, which limits special event attendees to 5,000 persons, impacts the applications.
Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom provided legal context and analysis for the commissioners.
Tom said his research yielded little that was definitive, but history of the exemption showed it was intended for public events, and common practice in other counties is to “require noise studies depending on the type of concert that’s going to be held.
“Nothing in this exemption takes away the power of local governments to regulate noise,” he said.
Commissioner Keith Baker asked Tom if other counties required applicants to be nonprofits or if affiliation was sufficient.
Tom replied that he didn’t know because other counties do not typically host events of this nature.
“Most of these types of events are hosted with a city or municipality,” Tom said.
Baker asked if previous permits had exempted applicants from noise limits at the property line as defined in the state statute.
Colorado Revised Statute §25-12-103 both sets limits for noise emanating from a property and provides an exemption for state and nonprofit entities.
“We did state that they were allowed, at the property boundaries, sound levels exceeding 75 to 80 one-minute rolling average dB(A),” Tom said regarding previous Live Nation permits.
“All right, so we did waive the state levels at the property boundary, and that waiver was based on the affiliation with a nonprofit,” Baker said.
“My recollection, and this goes back to 2018, was that we came up with sort of a ballpark range at the property line that we knew was in exceedance of 50 and 55 but that we felt was a reasonable compromise for the neighborhood at the time,” Felt said.
Felt added that the levels the board had set were also influenced by the Vertex event in 2016. Madison House Presents balked at decibel limits being lowered from 105dB to 85dB.
The final sound report from that event indicated that sound pressure levels never exceeded 87dB(A) at the property perimeter. The report attributed the number of noise complaints to the high levels of bass, which was not measured.
According to the report, “While the A-weighting system is an industry standard and is the most commonly used weighting scale, the C-weighting system is more appropriate for accurately measuring bass-rich sound sources. … Since in this case the bass levels were high, C-weighted measurements may have better correlation with neighborhood responses than A-weighted measurements.”
County Attorney Jennifer Davis clarified the issue of nonprofit affiliation during the June 30 meeting.
“I want to make sure that this is understood, that in 2020 the application – or the co-applicant – was a nonprofit. So I get a little concerned about the affiliation,” she said.
She said past applicants or co-applicants had in fact been nonprofit entities, and the statute does not have language involving affiliation.
Assistant County Attorney Miles Cottom had a brief, whispered exchange with Davis while Tom and Felt spoke.
After returning to his seat, he said, “There’s a lot of legal issues being thrown around, and I was wondering if the board would want to go into a quick executive session for purposes of receiving legal advice related to the statute, the application and where things stand right now.”
Commissioners agreed and adjourned to executive session for 45 minutes.
“If the festival is being run by a nonprofit, that would trigger the exemption in Section 11 of the statute,” Davis said after the meeting.
Meadows owner Jed Selby disputed this interpretation. Selby attended the virtual meeting and expressed dissenting opinions and requests that his own lawyer be included in the Zoom discussion.
Selby did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment.
Upon returning from executive session, Commissioner Rusty Granzella reiterated the two issues to be decided – sound levels and event capacity.
He said the applications for Seven Peaks and Meet Me at the Creek were both submitted by for-profit applicants, which was different from the Seven Peaks application the board accepted in 2020.
Baker then suggested that applications for both events be resubmitted by nonprofit applicants, “to be reviewed under the terms of the current public health order.” He suggested further that the nonprofits could then hire Live Nation or Bonfire Entertainment to produce the events.
Granzella moved to discussing the issue of event capacities, expressing a general desire to get back to normal and remarking on full-capacity events at Red Rocks and Coors Field.
Felt summarized the rationale for the decision to ask that applications be resubmitted, repeating Granzella’s comments about the differences between applications submitted in 2020 and 2021.
Felt had suggested to Live Nation’s Jim Reid in the June 22 meeting that the Chaffee County Community Foundation was a local nonprofit that might be a good partner.
“A local entity like that would make more sense to me, and most residents, than working with a nonprofit that has no local affiliation,” Felt said in a statement to The Times.
“The contractual arrangement is up to the applicant parties,” he said. “I remain open-minded about this application and will judge whatever they submit accordingly through its due process,” he said.
The board moved into attempting to map out the procedure for reapplication, public comment and reconsideration of event capacities.
Reid was invited to make a statement.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue this into July and I’ll be ready for you,” he said.
Reid did not respond to The Times’ request for comment and clarification, but Live Nation did file a new Seven Peaks permit application Tuesday morning, July 6.
Here are upcoming dates set by the board:
July 13 – Commissioners will hold their regular meeting. The application deadline for Meet Me at the Creek is 8 a.m.
July 14, 9 a.m. – The next special meeting to consider Seven Peaks and Meet Me at the Creek.
July 15, 5 p.m. – Public comment closes for Meet Me at the Creek’s amended application.
July 20, 9 a.m. – Commissioners’ public Zoom hearing for Meet Me at the Creek.
