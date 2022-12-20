In a day and age when cops don’t always have the best reputation, it’s important to show they care about the community, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Cortese said, and they can show that through the annual “Shop With a Cop.”
Thirteen fourth-graders from Salida and Buena Vista were selected to receive $300 to spend Saturday afternoon with an officer or two from either the Salida or Buena Vista police departments, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office or Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Usually there are 12 children, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, but this year there was one more due to a set of twins.
The event began with a lunch at Salida SteamPlant with discounted Moonlight Pizza and Sweetie’s sandwiches, where the children got to know their officer partners. After lunch, the pairs went out shopping. Many chose to hit Walmart first, but the children were permitted to shop anywhere in town.
Once the kids finished shopping for their family members, they could pick out a gift for themselves. This year, donations totaled $6,500, which allowed each child $150 more than last year. If their shopping went over the budget, which Johnson said it often did, their officer partner would pay for it.
In addition to the shopping trip, each child received a stocking filled with candy, toys and such, as well as a board game and a Domino’s gift card. The children were also taken to Brown Dog Coffee for a beverage and/or ice cream.
“Christmas is a time where you get to share and give, and that’s a time where you’re kind to your family and no one’s fighting,” fourth-grader Kaia Jacobs said, explaining why she liked shopping for her family.
About 80 percent of the officers grew up locally, Cortese estimated. “It feels good to contribute something positive.”
“It’s a chance to see us on a different level,” Johnson said. “More as humans and friends. Overall I think it puts a smile on everyone’s face and warms their hearts.”
