In a day and age when cops don’t always have the best reputation, it’s important to show they care about the community, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Cortese said, and they can show that through the annual “Shop With a Cop.” 

Thirteen fourth-graders from Salida and Buena Vista were selected to receive $300 to spend Saturday afternoon with an officer or two from either the Salida or Buena Vista police departments, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office or Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Usually there are 12 children, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, but this year there was one more due to a set of twins. 

