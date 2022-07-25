A jury Friday convicted a Cotopaxi couple of mailing a threat to one person but failed to reach a verdict on other counts of mailing a threat to a judge.

Jurors found Valerie Barker, 67, and Danny Lee Barker, 68, guilty of threatening a person in Wichita where all three of them were in involved in a 2020 bankruptcy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.