A jury Friday convicted a Cotopaxi couple of mailing a threat to one person but failed to reach a verdict on other counts of mailing a threat to a judge.
Jurors found Valerie Barker, 67, and Danny Lee Barker, 68, guilty of threatening a person in Wichita where all three of them were in involved in a 2020 bankruptcy.
The jury deadlocked on a charge that the defendants mailed threats three times to a bankruptcy court judge. A mistrial was declared on those counts.
The trial was in U.S. District Court in Wichita. It began on July 18. The couple remain in custody.
Sentencing will be later this year, including the possibility they will be sent to federal prison.
The Barkers were taken into custody in April last year when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested them during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI, based on an indictment in Wichita.
A prosecutor stated last year in a court document that “the charges involve threats to arrest (kidnap) a former United States Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, sent to the court during bankruptcy proceedings to prevent foreclosure and sale of various property at issue in the bankruptcy proceedings.”
Earlier this year, the indictment was amended to include an additional charge of making threats by letter to another person connected to the Barkers’ bankruptcy. Friday’s conviction stemmed from threats to that person.
The prosecutor stated that the Barkers broke into the person’s home and were removed by Wichita police.
