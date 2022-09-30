CKS donates $70K to help BV River Park

CKS donated $70,000 to the Town of Buena Vista for restoration and upkeep of the Buena Vista River Park.
Earl Richmond, recreation special projects manager of the Buena Vista Recreation Information Center, accepted the check in front CKS’s East Main Street store Friday evening to the applause of several bystanders.
After getting CKS owners Brad and Megan Kingman to sign the bottom of the oversized check, a group photo was taken with it and everyone who showed for the event.
“It was an idea we had a few years ago to start raising money to put toward a large project like this. Earl’s been working so hard with the town on the Pocket Wave construction, and it was the perfect opportunity for us to contribute. We’re really happy that it is going toward something that will benefit the community,” Megan Kingman said.
“A big thank you to CKS for being a big supporter of our whitewater parks since its inception in 2001,” Richmond said. “They’ve always been raising money, raising awareness and hosting special events at the river park. This check is above and beyond our expectation from the town, and it shows that we have great business leaders that know what improvements bring to our infrastructure and community.”
The Buena Vista River Park is among the largest river parks in Colorado and features more than a half-mile of riverfront real estate.
Due to constant use in the spring and summer by hundreds of people each year, the river park needs constant maintenance to ensure a safe and fun experience for everyone, he said.
The money from CKS will be put toward one of the river park’s well-used attractions, the Pocket Wave.
“It’s going to be a big draw for not only our locals, but it also creates an amazing destination for people to come and visit from around the country and around the world,” Richmond said.
The money for the donation was collected during Paddlefest, a three-day river paddlesports event hosted by CKS each Memorial Day weekend.
“Pocket Wave 2.0 will be redesigned in shape to make it an amazing experience for all users year-round. With the massive increase in river park visitation and the explosion of users, we must act today to plan for a safer and more enjoyable future,” Richmond said.
