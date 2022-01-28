Barry Morphew will be able to visit his daughters in Gunnison following a motions hearing Tuesday.
Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama granted an amendment of bond conditions to allow Morphew to travel to Gunnison to visit his daughters, who live there.
Morphew is still required to return to his home near Maysville at night, and other bond conditions still apply.
Mallory and Macy Morphew appeared in court together, and Mallory spoke to the judge about the request.
“It would be really such a blessing if Dad could come visit,” she said, citing the difficulty of their schedule in Gunnison and the hardship of driving over Monarch Pass in winter, among other reasons for the request.
Morphew’s attorney Iris Eytan told the court there have been no violations of Morphew’s GPS monitoring conditions.
Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert objected to any modification, but Lama said the court found the request to be reasonable and permitted Morphew to travel to Gunnison County while on bond.
The court addressed another motion to find District Attorney Linda Stanley in contempt and level sanctions for pretrial publicity.
Defense attorney Hollis Whitson called into question whether Morphew could have a fair trial given what she termed prejudicial statements made by Stanley in the media, including statements made at the press conference following Morphew’s arrest May 5 and her participation in an Aug. 30 online interview for “Profiles in Evil.”
Lama said the rules of professional responsibility and related orders issued June 3 by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, the previous judge on the case, had been violated.
Lama said he formally found the People had violated those orders and admonished the prosecution.
He said he fully expected court orders to be followed and expected counsel to bring any other violations to the court’s attention.
“Everyone’s on notice,” he said.
Lama denied a later motion to dismiss based on possible prejudice caused by Stanley’s comments.
Testimony on a motion introduced Monday about communications and discovery continued Tuesday morning with the questioning of Chaffee County Detective Robin Burgess.
The defense asked Burgess about the timeline and orders he received as an investigator following the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew on May 10, 2020, from the Morphews’ Puma Path home.
The defense questioned Burgess about the timeline of the DNA evidence and subsequent law enforcement inquiries into Combined DNA Index System matches from Tempe and Phoenix, Arizona, and Chicago, Illinois.
Hurlbert countered with clarifications of emails and other communications that were not discovered since they contained no inculpatory nor exculpatory information.
Witness Martin Ritter was questioned about a protection order he and his wife, Jean, requested against Morphew.
Ritter said, as he came to know more about the events and read the arrest affidavit, the couple felt “uncomfortable” with the idea that Morphew, who had previously lived in their neighborhood, would be returning to that area.
Other motions covered during Tuesday’s proceedings included a motion by CBS News to make available audiovisual evidence, including body camera images, presented at the August preliminary hearing proceedings. The motion was granted.
The court denied a motion by the prosecution to be able to use in the upcoming trial a statement made by Morphew in relation to another matter involving a ballot submitted for Suzanne Morphew in the 2020 election.
Other procedural motions were also dealt with Tuesday.
The defense introduced a motion to change venue from Chaffee County, arguing that it would be difficult to have a fair trial with an impartial jury based on local media coverage, the “significant” number of local people involved in the search for Suzanne Morphew following her disappearance and that many people know about the case in Chaffee County.
Prosecution attorney Dan Edwards pointed out a television news magazine report on the case that aired over the weekend, saying the case has already received “tons of publicity” outside Chaffee County.
Edwards said the prosecution favors a careful screening of potential jurors in Chaffee County in order to seat an impartial jury.
The question of venue change and other outstanding motions will be continued at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in District Court.
