Buena Vista will be “busy as usual” throughout 2021 with capitol improvement projects Phillip Puckett, town administrator said.
Puckett said the towns spending policy won’t be much different from what it’s been in the past four years: “being structurally balanced and using those annual revenue increases to do more, but not overspending.”
Buena Vista will work on the following projects in 2021:
Infiltration gallery expansion to increase efficiency of how water is extracted from a large meadow that naturally filters water fed by Cottonwood Creek.
One of the town’s most valuable sources of water, the gallery, uses gravity and the ground itself to filter water, which is collected by a matrix of underground pipes that pull it to the town’s water treatment facility for further purification.
“We are wrapping up the data collection,” Puckett said. “Now we are selecting the engineer who will essentially take that data plus what we’ve already done in some of the analysis of the gallery system to put together a design plan.
“2021 will be a focus on the engineering and design phase to go forward with our grant and loan financing to attempt to get started in 2022.”
The town will design and possibly start construction on Well No. 4. The well, located at the river park, will bring potable and non-potable water to Buena Vista’s water system. The well will be located near the Farm subdivision.
Update to water resource master plan: Encompassing the infiltration gallery expansion, Well No. 4 and many more water projects, this would make an update to a plan last set in 2014.
The plan will also look at the town’s portfolio of water rights.
“We want to integrate what we’ve done as a staff in terms of our water accounting and how we’ve tied that to our development process and our code,” Puckett said.
The town will continue its pursuit of the Arizona Street to Marquette pedestrian trail and bridge.
“FEMA is finishing up their review of the floodplain portion of it, impacts to the floodplain, so we’re hoping by the spring to go out to bid for that, knock on wood,” Puckett said.
“It has been a good part of 10 years,” he said, that the trail connection between walking paths on Arizona Street and Marquette Avenue, including a bridge crossing Cottonwood Creek, have been planned.
“It has been derailed a few times, primarily due to surrounding private property. The design was entirely changed once, then it was determined that the cost of that change was too high, then the project kind of died. That was about 6 years ago. Then about 3 years ago we revived the project, that’s when we worked with the private property and made the property acquisition to make the design work for the bridge going over the creek.”
Funded by a federal grant secured through the Colorado Department of Transportation, the project had to be redesigned to meet changing CDOT requirements.
“In 2020, we thought we had our final design, then realized there was a floodplain impact that needed to be approved by FEMA,” Puckett said.
Rodeo board and rec board will create enhancements to the rodeo grounds including to the ticketbooths and signage. This year will be the 100th anniversary of the event.
Pending a grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the town will replace the wooden planks on the well-used Barbara Whipple Bridge and perform maintenance on the first section of the Whipple Trail, repairing erosion damage and addressing narrow points in the single-track trail.
“We did pass the first phase (of the grant application process), so we’re on to doing interviews with them for the grant. It’s looking pretty promising to have the additional grant funding from that,” Puckett said.
Even if Buena Vista is not awarded the grant, the town will replace the boards on the bridge, but save the trail work for later.
The town will apply for a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado in February to fund the River Park Multigenerational Recreation Project.
“The scope will be a little bit different. It will not include the Pickleball portion of the project but it will include the ADA trail loop and the singletrack through that area,” Puckett said.
The town will work on Baylor and Steele drives intersections. The city and CDOT have been working on enhancements at the intersection of Baylor Drive and U.S. 24 where a new traffic light would be installed. Also a new stretch of road would extend Steele Drive across U.S. 24 and connect with South Railroad Street.
Buena Vista also plans maintenance at the Central Colorado Regional Airport, town streets, continuing upgrades around the softball and tennis courts and landscaping and irrigation work around the community center.
