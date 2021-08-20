by D.J. DeJong
Chaffee County commissioners met in Buena Vista for the first time in 18 months Tuesday at the Buena Vista Community Center.
Although the meeting was in person, the county has chosen to continue convening meetings virtually until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions.
Petitioners The Meadows Farm LLC represented by Davis Farrar and Matt Farrar withdrew a scheduled public hearing for The Meadows Farm outdoor theater and event venue major impact review to permit up to 12 large-scale events of over a thousand attendees per year and an unlimited number of small-scale events of fewer than 1,000 attendees as a use by right on the site.
Commissioner conducted a public hearing on the Ludwig heritage water subdivision exemption to subdivide a lot of 4.509 acres into two lots of 2.27 and 2.482 acres with a new well and on-site wastewater treatment system to serve the new lot.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella brought up the 400-foot rule, whereby a property within 400 feet of a municipality must connect to that municipality’s water system. As the Ludwig property is outside of that 400 feet and the applicants stated they have no intention of applying for annexation to the town of Buena Vista, a variance related to the subdivision exemption was approved and staff was directed to prepare a resolution on the matter to be presented at the Sept. 7 meeting.
Commissioners approved the Peak View heritage water subdivision exemption brought by Sunnyside CR 109 LLC, to subdivide 26.62 acres into two lots of 6.49 and 20.13 acres with well and on-site wastewater systems to serve the property. Staff was also directed to prepare a resolution to be addressed Sept. 7.
They also approved a special event malt vinous and spiritous liquor license for Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for an event to be held at River Runners, 24070 CR 301.
A request from PG Grow II LLC for renewal of a medical and retail marijuana infused products license was approved.
During the deliberation Granzella brought up the possibility of an odor control study due to complaints from locals near the grow facility at 7800 CR 152.
Commissioners approved submission of a letter and additional information to the Bureau of Land Management requesting CRs 397 and 398 be formally recognized as right-of-ways across federal lands.
County engineer Gary Greiner said the move was necessary to obtain official permission to repair and maintain roads and bridges on the county road. The existence of the county roads predates the existence of the BLM, and Greiner said approval from the BLM is likely.
A similar application was approved to be made to the state of Colorado Land Board to request dedication of CR 323 across state lands for similar purposes.
In other business the commissioners accepted the county sheriff’s report and approved Resolution 2021-59, Garland heritage water subdivision exemption.
Resolution 2021-41 approving the McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption was continued until Sept. 7 at the request of the applicant.
