Lady Spartans suffer 37-21 loss against Lady Mustangs

The Lady Spartans suffered a 37-21 loss at home Friday during their bout with the Sanford High School Lady Mustangs.
Salida started the game with a couple of fouls. The Mustangs scored a 3-pointer which was followed by 2 points.
The Spartans held their ground for the next few minutes, but half-way through, Sanford struck again, upping the score to 8-0.
Freshman Kaija Saari was the first Spartan to score, making a layup in the lane. After several personal foul throws and a couple lay ps from the Mustangs, the teams went into the second quarter 15-2.
Salida started catching up with several 2-point baskets from freshman Braeden Johnson and Junior Makiah Parris making it 15-8 but with 3 minutes left in the quarter the Mustangs regained the ground 21-8.
After the half, both teams battled defensively, neither making significant progress for most of it; however, Sanford made a free throw, shot a 3 pointer in the middle, and in the final seconds scored a layup. The Mustangs were ahead 27-8 going into the fourth quarter.
While Sanford continued to advance, half way into the fourth quarter, Salida started gaining speed with three-point shots by junior Adyson Hadley and sophomore Megan Devenport and a couple 2 pointers by Johnson.
Salida additionally put in a few free throws in the last couple minutes, and the game ended 37-21.
It wasn’t the best, sophomore Trinity Bertolino said, but “We came back, we fought.
“If we had four fourth quarters we would have done fine.”
The Mountain Mail was unable to reach coach Keith Wyatt for comment.
The Lady Spartans next face off against the Ellicott Thunderhawks on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m.
