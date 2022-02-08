by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Spring Break Salida Circus Camp is coming up with sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21-25 at the Buena Vista Gymnastics Club, 105 Isabel Court.
Reservations are now being taken for the 24 spaces available. Cost is $150.
Two guest tutors from Colorado Springs will help with the camp. Heather Carnashan will teach lollipop, which is an aerial hoop on a stick, and Tyler Milligan will teach stage combat and acrobatics. Together the couple will also teach double acrobatics.
A daily shuttle from Salida is available for participants.
The camp is for ages 5 and older. For more information call Laura at 970-903-7066 or Jennifer at 719-239-4500.
To register, email info@thesalidacircus.com. For scholarship and shuttle information, email jennsalidacircus@gmail.com.
