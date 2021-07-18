Commissioners will consider the Bonfire Entertainment Meet Me At the Creek permit, a 10-year extension of the Blue Triton Brands 1041 permit and an introduction of proposed ordinance regulating short-term rentals in unincorporated Chaffee County at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The board will consider the special event permit request from Bonfire Entertainment for Meet Me at the Creek at 11 a.m. The event is planned for Sept. 24-25 at The Meadows in Buena Vista.
Commissioners, acting as the county 1041 permit authority, will convene at 1 p.m. The authority will conduct a public hearing regarding the Blue Triton Brands, formerly Nestlé Waters North America) request for a 10-year extension of an existing 1041 permit.
In an unrelated topic, the board will consider a resolution imposing a temporary cap of the acceptance, submission, processing and issuance of short-term rental licenses in unincorporated Chaffee County, pending consideration of an ordinance on short term rentals.
Commissioners will then review an introduction and first reading of a proposed ordinance adopting regulations concerning the application, licensing, permitting operation of short-term rentals in unincorporated portions of Chaffee County.
Earlier Tuesday, Eric Gubelman, Southern Colorado Economic Development District director will give a presentation and the county will consider a matching grant of $60,000 for a SCEDD grant to fund a regional broadband coordinator position in the 13-county region.
Commissioners will convene as the Chaffee County Board of Health and consider a variance request for Riverside Grill, 24070 CR 301, Buena Vista, to allow a graywater holding tank for a handwashing station that will be pumped out on an as-needed basis. The handwashing station is lower than the on-site wastewater treatment system. The variance would avoid the need for a pump.
In other business, commissioners will consider:
• Renewal of a beer and wine on-premise license for Station 24 Café, 12867 U.S. 24/285, Buena Vista.
• Ratification of a determination of the proposed Purdue Pharma bankruptcy.
• Public hearings regarding the Sage Heights major subdivision sketch plan, Adams agricultural exemption No. 3, Darland heritage water subdivision exemption and the Swift vacation of right of way.
