Fading West Development receives $1.4M grant

Fading West Development of Buena Vista was awarded a grant of up to $1.4 million Wednesday for construction of 333 housing units over three years.
Gov. Jared Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced the company was one of three housing businesses that received funds from the Innovative Housing Incentive Program grant.
Polis said, “It is no secret that Colorado is a great place to live, and we need more housing options now for every budget in every community.
“The three companies receiving this new funding are finding innovative and efficient ways to expand the housing supply across the state and will create more than 1,000 homes people can afford better with this investment.
“This grant will create more housing options and ensure companies have the resources they need to create more housing now.”
Fading West produces modular housing in a controlled manufacturing environment that allows the company to build a two-story home in as little as 18 days, with site work completed at the same time.
This can reduce overall project timelines by as much as 50 percent with cost savings up to 20 percent when compared to traditional site-built homes, a press release stated.
The other two recipients were Key Structures of Pueblo and Simple Homes of Denver.
Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, said, “The companies recognized today demonstrate the potential of IHIP to make a difference across Colorado.
“From Pueblo to Buena Vista, innovative housing manufacturers know how to provide affordable and attainable housing for Coloradans and with the support of IHIP can continue to do their great work.”
Polis visited Fading West Development in November and was given a tour of the facility by founder and CEO Charlie Chupp.
Chupp and Eric Shaefer, vice president of sales and strategic partnerships, were present at the governor’s State of the State address Jan. 17, during which Polis mentioned the partnership between Fading West and Summit County to provide affordable housing options.
