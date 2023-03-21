Fading West Development receives $1.4M grant

Gov. Jared Polis and Fading West Development founder and CEO Charlie Chupp tour the Buena Vista facility during the governor’s visit Nov. 3. Fading West was recently awarded a grant of up to  $1.4 million for new construction.

 

 File photo by D.J. DeJong

Fading West Development of Buena Vista was awarded a grant of up to $1.4 million Wednesday for construction of 333 housing units over three years.

Gov. Jared Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced the company was one of three housing businesses that received funds from the Innovative Housing Incentive Program grant.

