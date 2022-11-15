BV police report $100 counterfeits

The Buena Vista Police Department has received reports of counterfeit $100 bills circulating around town.
Melissa Goodwin, administrative assistant for BVPD, said a number of companies have been given the bills, not realizing until later that they were counterfeit.
