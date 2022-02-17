Colorado Mountain College announced Wednesday afternoon that it will no longer require masks for students, faculty and staff beginning Feb. 28.
According to a press release, the decision was made after considering self-reported immunity rates among CMC faculty and staff, rapidly declining COVID-19 transmission and positivity rates in the communities the college serves, the stable and improving capacities of health care facilities and public health plans at the city, county and school district levels.
Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff Matt Gianneschi stated that the college has been cautious about lifting the requirement to wear masks inside facilities because of the diverse group of people across the college’s 11 campus locations.
“We are now confident in the direction of the data and are giving ourselves some extra time to assist those who need to make accommodations before this goes into effect,” Gianneschi said.
