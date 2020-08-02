Greens Creek, Rainbow trails damaged

While heavy rain washed out a section on the Rainbow Trail last week, a rock slide also fell on the Greens Creek trail about 3-tenths of a mile from the bottom trailhead.
“Some pretty large boulders came down,” said Dani Cook, trails manager with the U.S. Forest Service, adding that the incident likely occurred last Sunday or Monday.
Cook, however, said they made a temporary “go around” that was expected to be completed on Saturday, keeping access to the trail open. She also said they did some work to stabilize other rocks up top where the slide started.
“Hopefully it will be passable to all users,” she said. “It’s a big relief that we didn’t have to close a second trail in the same week.
While the Rainbow Trail is closed for six miles, from CR 101 to CR 108, to wheeled traffic, Cook said most of the trail wasn’t damaged by last week’s heavy rain in the Decker Fire’s burn scar, just one drainage. She said there was “pretty extensive” damage in a section about 10-14 feet long that you can’t travel through.
There’s currently a 30-day closure on that section of the Rainbow Trail, but Cook said it can be extended, and likely will, while repairs are completed.
“We’re waiting to see what other weather comes in,” Cook said. “It’s too unstable to do too much on it (right now).”
She said the way the trail parallels the mountain helped most of the rain wash down without affecting the trail much.
The section of trail remains open for hikers, though caution is advised.
The Columbine and Gutz trails are both still open, however they can’t be accessed from the Rainbow Trail.
Overnight camping within the Decker Fire burn area is also prohibited. Public safety concerns, including flooding, rolling rocks and falling trees, prompted the camping closure earlier in the season.
