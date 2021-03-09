The search for 22-year-old Nathan Schwartz of Eaton continues for Salida Police Department.
Schwartz was last heard from Feb. 27, and the last ping from his cell phone placed him in the Salida area.
His car, a black 1999 Toyota Rav4 was discovered March 2 on F Street between 13th and 14th streets.
Salida police have canvassed the neighborhood, followed up on video footage from homes in the area and other leads, but nothing has produced clues as to Schwartz’s whereabouts.
Missing person reports have been filed with the Colorado Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, “Right now we’re hoping to get a break or get information. We don’t even know if he’s in Salida.”
“The fact that nobody has seen him makes the case more challenging,” Johnson said.
Currently the police have nothing solid to go on, he said.
Schwartz’s family has put up a $20,000 reward for information leading to his location and safe return.
Anyone with information about Schwartz is asked to call Chaffee County Dispatch at 719-539-2596, or to remain anonymous call Chaffee County CrimeStoppers at 719-539-5299.
