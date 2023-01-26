The Colorado Department of Early Childhood will launch the statewide universal preschool program, called UPK Colorado, in the 2023-24 school year, and online applications became available Jan. 17.
The program, which was created under Colorado statute HB 22-1295, offers a minimum of part-time (10 hours/week) or half-day (15 hours/week) high-quality, voluntary preschool to all Colorado children in the year before they are eligible to enter kindergarten, a press release stated.
Families can choose any participating licensed provider in the state. Additional state-funded hours will be available based on child or family circumstances that may impact kindergarten readiness.
The department appointed Local Coordinating Organizations, or LCOs, to support the program at a local level. Chaffee County Early Childhood Council is the LCO for Chaffee County and has been working with the state, local providers and other local stakeholders to implement the program since March.
Interested families should contact Chaffee County Early Childhood Council or their child’s provider. Families can register for UPK Colorado by using the online application.
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council is a nonprofit organization that serves children and their families, prenatal through age 8, and works with community partners including organizations, parents and professionals. The council works to assess local early childhood needs, identify solutions and access resources.
