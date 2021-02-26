The Central Colorado Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Club’s Feb. 6 meeting saw a record combined in-person and virtual attendance.
The club and the Colorado State University Drone Program combined for the meeting and CSU’s Drone Center director Chris Robertson spoke.
The March 6 meeting will take place at the Central Colorado Regional Airport at 9 a.m.
Zach Dougherty of Anderson Law Group will give insights about the legal and liability issues drone pilots face. The landscape is in great flux, and just because the regulation updates say drones can fly over people and at night, it doesn’t mean any liability goes away, according to a press release.
The meeting can also be attended on Zoom.
The spring roundups, hosted by local clubs, meanwhile, are set for April 21.
The topic of the spring roundup is how changed regulations will impact operations for those in commercial, public safety and education.
Log on to https://www.facebook.com/groups/ccuasclub/ and also http://uasroundup.com/ for more information on the club and upcoming events.
