Fire mitigation

Adam Moore, supervisory forester of the Alamosa and Salida field offices of the Colorado State Forest Service, points out areas of fire mitigation work on Poncha Pass to Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). A mitigation project was able to address dead trees on public and private land to lessen the threat of wildfires. From left are Greg Felt, Tim Canterbury, Scott Nilson, Bennet and Moore.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Sen. Michael Bennet learned about joint fire mitigation efforts between the Bureau of Land Management and Colorado State Forest Service on Poncha Pass during a visit to Chaffee County Friday.

Bennet and several representatives of the BLM, State Forest Service and Chaffee and Saguache counties met at the top of the pass, where mitigation work has taken down many dead trees to help mitigate the possibility of a catastrophic wildfire, which at that point could not only affect travel but also compromise Xcel Energy power lines that carry electricity into the San Luis Valley.

