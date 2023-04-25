Sen. Michael Bennet learned about joint fire mitigation efforts between the Bureau of Land Management and Colorado State Forest Service on Poncha Pass during a visit to Chaffee County Friday.
Bennet and several representatives of the BLM, State Forest Service and Chaffee and Saguache counties met at the top of the pass, where mitigation work has taken down many dead trees to help mitigate the possibility of a catastrophic wildfire, which at that point could not only affect travel but also compromise Xcel Energy power lines that carry electricity into the San Luis Valley.
Dead trees affected by beetle infestations can serve as ready fuel for a wildland fire, and the push has been to thin those areas of beetle kill wherever possible and practicable.
The land that has been treated at the top of Poncha Pass is mostly private land as well as adjacent public land.
The main Xcel power lines into the San Luis Valley run through the area. Those lines are especially vulnerable since there is currently no redundant system to fall back on in the event of that system failing due to fire or other catastrophic event.
The work is the result of a Good Neighbors agreement that allows the BLM and the State Forest Service to pool their resources.
Scott Nilson, a BLM fire management specialist based in Monte Vista, said he doesn’t have a forester in his department and used the Good Neighbors partnership to bring in a State Forest Service silviculturist to help determine the scope of the work to be done.
Entering into that agreement also provided money and the means to contract for work on public lands and private land.
The BLM does not have that capacity, but the forest service does.
Nilson said working with the Colorado State Forest Service increases the BLM’s capacity to treat fuels on the landscape.
Levi Spellman, BLM public affairs officer, said the bugs don’t follow jurisdictional boundaries, so having this kind of cooperation between agencies and local government is vital to mitigation work.
The work was contracted by the State Forest Service to four local vendors, which benefited the local economy.
Nilson said one of the nice things about the project at Poncha Pass is that the harvested trees will be headed to a mill in Blanca so the wood can be used.
“It’s good to be able to get the wood used rather than just having it rot,” he said.
Moore said three units of work have been completed on BLM land so far in this project, treating more than 100 acres, as well as 26 acres of private land in Saguache County and 57 acres in Chaffee County.
Up to 110 acres is planned for treatment this spring and summer.
Moore and others credited BLM forester John Markalunas for spearheading the local effort to reduce fuels under the Good Neighbors agreement.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said one of the top priorities identified by Envision Chaffee County surveys in 2017-2018 was wildfire risk.
He said the effort to look across jurisdictional lines and identify priority places to treat is key to mitigation.
By treating the top 5 percent of risk areas, the catastrophic effect is reduced by 50 percent, he said.
Bennet asked questions and said in the long run the risk of wildfire is all over the West.
He applauded the efforts made, especially as they relate to the power grid.
Contributing to the vulnerability of the power lines across the forested areas is the use of wooden poles, which have been the standard for 60 years.
Brian Richter, project director for transmission wildfire at Xcel Energy, said the plan is to replace those 72 miles of wooden poles with steel structures.
That work has already begun in the valley and is moving north.
The hope is to replace about 60 miles of wooden power poles on the line this year.
Saguache County Commissioner Tom McCracken emphasized to Bennet the need for redundancy in the local grid and the need for a way to give farmers a means to continue to make a living as farms dry up in Saguache County by creating solar farms.
Tim Canterbury, a rancher in Fremont and Chaffee counties whose property was affected by the Decker Fire in 2019, also spoke to Bennet about the current Farm Bill and the need for changes in the regulations to address the aftermath of that kind of catastrophic event in terms of insurance and grazing.
Bennet, who serves on the Senate subcommittee on conservation, forestry and natural resources and the rural development and energy subcommittee, said he looked forward to hearing more from Canterbury and other agricultural representatives this week in Washington, D.C.
