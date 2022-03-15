The 17th annual Run Through Time took place Saturday in Salida, with more than 500 runners competing in a trail marathon, trail half-marathon, 2-mile fun run and a 400-meter kids’ run.
“It was awesome,” said Kristy Falcon, event organizer. “It was a super fun day.”
Brittany Charboneau won the women’s trail marathon with a time of 3 hours, 42 minutes, 6.7 seconds. She was the only female competitor to finish in less than 4 hours.
Charboneau, 33, has been running for approximately 20 years and has been racing professionally for more than four years. She said she ran 23 miles on Friday, the day before the marathon, and is currently training for a 50-mile race in Lake Sonoma, California. Charboneau said the course was hard but really fun.
Devon Yanko finished second in the women’s marathon and Amber Weimer placed third.
On the men’s side, Bryan Kerl won the marathon with a time of 3:13:03.2. Clint Anders was second and Daniel Metzger placed third.
Unlike typical marathons which are run on paved roads, the course featured many dirt roads and trails, which forced competitors to deal with a variety of difficult conditions. The course also had a variety of elevation changes and more than 4,000 feet of climbing.
Charboneau said, “There were some surprising snowy uphills.” The high point of the course was 9,050 feet elevation. Falcon said, “The courses were a bit harder.”
Sandra M. Nypaver won the women’s half-marathon with a time of 2:00:01.7. Laura Mooney and Caroline Wockner finished just behind her in second and third.
On the men’s side. David Goodman won with a time of 1:33:27, beating second-place finisher Taylor Stack by 24 seconds.
“It was a blast; I loved it,” said Goodman. “This was my first real trail race.” He had previously competed in track and field, where he qualified for the Olympic trials. He enjoyed the challenge of varying terrain and being out in nature during the race, saying, “I prefer trails to anything.”
The half-marathon course had plenty of its own difficulties. The majority of the course took place on trails with approximately 2,000 feet of climbing involved. Goodman said, “It was hard and crazy rocky.” He said he fell down and scraped his knees during a difficult part of the race.
The course took place on local trails and wound around Tenderfoot Mountain before finishing near the Salida Rotary Scout Hut. This year had a new variant of the course that used recently developed trails in the Arkansas Hills Trail System. Falcon said it was great to be able to use newer trails, and they will likely use them again next year.
The event serves as a fundraiser for Salida Mountain Trails and Chaffee County Search and Rescue. Approximately 40 people volunteered to help out with the race. “A big thank you to the volunteers,” said Falcon. “They’re just awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.