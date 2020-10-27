Taryn Ceglowski featured on school site

Salidan Taryn Ceglowski, a standout member of the University of Sioux Falls women’s cross country and track and field team, was recently featured in a profile on the school’s website as she gears up for her final year.
In the article, Doug Petersen, Sioux Falls Director of Track and Field/Cross Country, said he was proud of Ceglowski’s success and the leadership she has exhibited.
“She has been a great mentor to the other runners on and off the track,” Peterson said. “She is a leader by example in her workouts and competitions.”
“Her leadership qualities and wonderful personality will certainly be missed.”
Keeping the team centered on Christ is also a special attribute of USF’s sports programs, which was highlighted in Ceglowski’s profile.
“We pray before practice, have devotionals once a week, and we’re not afraid to show that we are Christians, which helps set our coaches and program apart from others,” Ceglowski said.
Ceglowski is the daughter of Mark and Sue Ceglowski.
In high school, she helped Salida High School win cross country team to state titles in 2013 and 2015, and also holds the state record in Colorado for the 800 meter run.
At Sioux Falls, Ceglowski, is a five-time all Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference performer.
She placed a program-best fifth place individually and led the women’s cross country team to a fourth place finish at the 2018 conference meet, which was the highest ever by a Sioux Falls women’s team. An eight-time Academic All-NSIC honoree, she also gained two All-NSIC honors at the NSIC indoor track and field championships in the 2018-2019 season by placing third in the 1k (2:57.68) and third in the mile (4:59.47). She twice earned All-NSIC honors in cross country while also earning another all-league honor at the NSIC Outdoors.
Ceglowski was also the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Newcomer of the Year in 2017-18 and was named Sioux Fall’s Most Valuable Female Cross Country student-athlete as a freshman.
“One of the most rewarding parts of collegiate athletics is seeing your hard work pay off,” Ceglowski said. “There is not a better feeling in the world than reaching your goals that you have set for yourself.”
People can read the full feature at https://usfcougars.com/news/2020/10/13/cross-country-taryn-ceglowski-looks-forward-to-final-season-at-usf.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.